Pune sees season’s coldest and decade’s hottest day in Feb

PUNE recorded the hottest February day in a decade when mercury soared to 37.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The city has seen major temperature fluctuations this winter season, so much so that the city’s coldest day — when the temperature fell to 5.1 degrees Celsius — was recorded only a few days ago, on February 9. Since the beginning of this week, high day temperatures have prevailed in all areas of the state except Konkan. But on Wednesday, the mercury rose to 5.2 degrees above the normal mark, making it an unusually warm day for Pune.

Similar trends were recorded in central Maharashtra, Marathwada and parts of Vidarbha. At 39 degrees Celsius, Beed remained the hottest city in Maharashtra.

“Significant moisture presence, coupled with high temperatures, is making the days hotter than usual. Day temperatures over the state are expected to remain high till the end of this week. Day temperatures may dip partially from Thursday,” Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department at IMD, Pune, told The Indian Express.

Pune has recorded similar hot days only twice — 37.4 degrees Celsius in 2009 and 37.2 degrees Celsius in 2016. Meanwhile, warm night conditions prevailed all over the state, except Konkan, as temperatures hovered between 16 degrees to 21 degrees Celsius in many places on Wednesday. “The nights are expected to get slightly cooler around the weekend, but temperatures will not fall below 10 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.