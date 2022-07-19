Pune sees rise in dengue, 50 cases confirmed in 2 weeks

July 19, 2022 10:45:46 pm
There has been a rise in the number of dengue cases in the city, according to the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation. As many as 200 cases of dengue and 72 of chikungunya have been confirmed by civic health authorities since January.
Within a fortnight this month, authorities have confirmed 50 cases of dengue fever in the city. However, there have been no dengue deaths, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer (health) told The Indian Express. From January till July, there have been 972 suspected cases of dengue while laboratory tests confirmed the viral infection in 193 cases.
Prevention and control of the disease depend on effective vector control measures. “We have issued 971 notices to establishments and societies where breeding spots have been found and Rs 46,000 has been collected as administrative fee,” Wavare said.
According to the civic health department report, there have been 11 cases of H1N1 virus (swine flu) infection this year. In May, a 60-year-old man from Phaltan tehsil in Satara district was admitted to KEM Hospital for treatment of swine flu. But he later succumbed to the disease, Wavare said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Dr Rajesh Gadia, consulting physician at KEM Hospital, said there is no large outbreak as such and sporadic cases of dengue are being reported. “But we had admitted six persons with severe symptoms from Baramati and Phaltan in the Intensive Care Unit. They were in shock with symptoms like low blood pressure and acute respiratory disease syndrome,” Gadia said.
The expert said they were also seeing patients with seasonal influenza, apart from dengue and H1N1 virus. According to Dr Amit Dravid, infectious diseases expert at Pune’s Noble Hospital, they have seen a few patients with swine flu infection. The symptoms are similar to Covid-19 infection and a CT scan is conducted for patients with breathlessness to identify the disease, Dravid said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
Pune sees rise in dengue, 50 cases confirmed in 2 weeks
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute
Gajar halwa, til gud and more – city’s firm’s ice creams set to melt Middle East
Pune: Discharge from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river stopped
8 rallies for Agnipath scheme to be held from August
Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage
Bihar: Result delay affects hundreds of students as corruption taint cripples top offices in Magadh University
Peeling paint in Hong Kong reveals work of newly relevant ‘king’
Bayern Munich sign Dutch defender De Ligt from Juventus
Premacha Chaha’s Sinhagad Road outlet gutted in fire triggered by cylinder leak
SC hearing on cooling-off period for Ganguly, Shah on Wednesday