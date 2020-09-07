Pune sees heavy rain, hot and humid conditions

Almost all of Maharashtra experienced thunder and lightning associated with the convective activities, owing to soaring day temperatures on Sunday. (Representational)

For the second consecutive day, Pune witnessed hot and humid conditions, which led to heavy rain in the evening hours.

The city’s 24-hour rainfall recorded since Saturday morning (8.30 am) was 23.1 mm, which was mainly triggered by convective activity. Maximum temperature recorded over Pune has been gradually rising. The day temperature on September 1 was 28.4 degrees, which shot to 34.7 degrees on September 6, contributing to hot weather conditions.

“The city’s maximum temperature has hovered above normal, and this has added to existing humidity levels. As a result, cumulonimbus clouds pave way for convective activity over a localised area, which lasts for a short period,” an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune said.

Almost all of Maharashtra experienced thunder and lightning associated with the convective activities, owing to soaring day temperatures on Sunday.

The state, especially the southern districts and Konkan, will experience enhanced rainfall during this week, read IMD’s forecast.

“A low pressure system has formed over the Arabian Sea, which will cause heavy rain along the west coast. Southern districts of Maharashtra will get some good spells from September 9 to 11,” the official added.

Dams providing drinking water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are full. This season, Pune district has recorded 41 per cent surplus rain.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.