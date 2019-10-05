Pune sees another very wet day, more rain expected

After heavy rain caused flash floods in Pune last week, the city saw another spell of intense rain on Friday, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Advertising

Shivajinagar recorded rainfall of 43 mm while areas around Pashan recorded 50 mm and Lohegaon recorded 34 mm in the same time period.

With the monsoon withdrawal now slated to begin on October 10, officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) have warned of more rain over Maharashtra. “The monsoon has become active once again, triggered by massive intrusion of moisture from the southern states. The soaring day temperatures gave way for convective activities accompanied by thunder on Friday afternoon,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

Some areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad also recorded intense rain in the afternoon, throwing normal life, traffic and festivities out of gear.

Advertising

While areas around Vidarbha may not experience much rain in the coming days, the Met office has forecast rainfall in the next one week over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, with rainfall intensity likely to range between light to moderate spells.

“With the monsoon getting activated, intense rain, mostly during afternoon or early evening hours, can be expected till October 10 over Pune, among other parts in Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan,” said the IMD official.