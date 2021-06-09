Covid-19: Pune sees a spike in cases as 1,300 test positive

Written by Seona James

After dropping below 1,000 for a day, Pune reported at least 1,300 new cases getting reported on Tuesday.

The district took its case tally to over 10.28 lakh, the highest for any city in the country after Delhi and Bengaluru.

The testing numbers in the district have been declining for the last few days, and that could be one of the reasons for the lower number of positives getting reported.

On Tuesday, only 16,619 samples were tested, well below 22,000-23,000 that were being tested till last week.

More than half of the cases are coming from the rural parts of the district, while the urban areas in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have seen their numbers drop to around 300.

On Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation areas reported 362 new cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad had 210. But the rural areas detected more than 700 infections.

The active cases in the district have come down below 21,000 now. Less than half of these (about 9,500) are in the hospitals while others are recovering under home quarantine or self-isolation.

The district reported 35 deaths on Tuesday, as its toll climbed to 17,243. According to data provided by the state government, the death numbers differ considerably as 78 deaths were added to Pune on Tuesday. The total death count in the Pune district, as per the data, is 13,469.

The district is now gradually beginning the unlock process. Public spaces, including parks and restaurants, in certain parts of the district, have gradually been opening with a cap on the total capacity.