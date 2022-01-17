Pune: Security guard, two others robbed at knife point

Four unidentified men allegedly robbed a security guard and two others at knifepoint at Bopdev Ghat on Wednesday.

The victim Ram Thapa (22), a resident of Mitha Nagar in Kondhwa Khurd, complained to the Kondhwa police station on Saturday.

Around 11 pm, he was going towards Saswad road via Bopdev Ghat on a motorcycle along with his brother Aman and friend Surendra, said the police.

Four people on two motorcycles intercepted them and robbed them of Rs 6,500 and three cellphones, said the police.

Sub-inspector Chaitrali Gapat is investigating the case.