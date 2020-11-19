Pune: Security guard set ablaze by auto driver in Bhosari

The argument broke out after the guard reprimanded the driver for urinating on a high-end car owned by the company proprietor.(Representational Image)

A 41-year-old security guard of a private company in Bhosari MIDC sustained serious burns after he was allegedly set ablaze by an auto-rickshaw driver, following a heated argument between the two. The argument broke out after the guard reprimanded the driver for urinating on a high-end car owned by the company proprietor.

The incident took place outside the premises of a private company located in Sector 10 of Bhosari MIDC on Tuesday afternoon. The injured security guard has been identified as Shankar Bhagwan Wayphalkar (41), who sustained 20 per cent burns on his back and neck. Police have arrested the auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Mahendra Balu Kadam (31).

Officials from Bhosari MIDC police station said Kadam had gone to Sector 10 area to deliver milk boxes to roadside eateries. Around 1.30 pm, after he finished delivering milk, he stopped on the side of the road and started urinating on the BMW of the owner of the company. Wayphalkar reprimanded him for doing so and the two had a heated argument, said police.

Sub-Inspector J S Girnar of Bhosari MIDC police station, who is probing the case, said, “After the first argument, Kadam left the place and returned around an hour later… he had a fight with Wayphalkar. Some employees of the company intervened and stopped them. Kadam left again and came back around 4.15 pm. This time, he was carrying petrol in a container. He poured it on Wayphalkar and set him ablaze using a lighter. As Kadam fled the spot, some company staffers managed to douse the fire and rushed Wayphalkar to a hospital. He has sustained 20 per cent injuries on his back and neck and is said to be out of danger.”

Kadam has been booked on charges of attempted murder and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded to police custody for seven days.

