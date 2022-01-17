Pune: Security guard on duty at Hadapsar society robbed of cell phone

January 17, 2022 8:28:03 pm
Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle robbed a private security guard of his mobile phone while the latter was on duty at a residential society in Hadapsar in the early hours of Sunday.
The victim, Anil Tamatta (20), a resident of Hadapsar, has lodged an FIR in the case at the Hadapsar police station.
Police said Anil works as a private security guard at Ganesh Vihar society in Kalepadal, Hadapsar. He was on duty at the main gate of the society when two persons on a motorcycle came to the spot, snatched his cell phone and escaped.
Assistant police inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad is investigating the case.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-