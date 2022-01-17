Pune: Security guard on duty at Hadapsar society robbed of cell phone

Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle robbed a private security guard of his mobile phone while the latter was on duty at a residential society in Hadapsar in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, Anil Tamatta (20), a resident of Hadapsar, has lodged an FIR in the case at the Hadapsar police station.

Police said Anil works as a private security guard at Ganesh Vihar society in Kalepadal, Hadapsar. He was on duty at the main gate of the society when two persons on a motorcycle came to the spot, snatched his cell phone and escaped.

Assistant police inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad is investigating the case.