Pune: Security deployed at oxygen plants, escort team for vehicles

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have deployed multiple security details and escorts teams comprising armed guards for medical oxygen plants and safe passage of oxygen transporting vehicles to various establishments across the district. The deployment is being monitored by the ‘O2 Coordination Committee’ comprising officers from various stakeholder establishments.

A large chunk of human and other resources of the police forces across the country have currently been deployed in various COVID-related and allied works, ranging from enforcing movement restriction to passage of essential supplies and security COVID relief establishments.

With most of the large-scale medical oxygen generation plants being located in the industrial area under the Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Hiremath said, “Considering the fact that most medical oxygen generation plants supplying for Pune district are located in Pimpri Chinchwad, an’ O2 Coordination Committee’ has been formed at the district level.”

The committee comprises senior officials from Pimpri Chinchwad police, Pune Rural Police, Pune City police, State Highway Patrol and Sub Division Officers from District Administration. DCP Hiremath added, "For safe and fast transport of oxygen tankers to hospitals, we have formed five armed escort teams and also a squad of the traffic branch. To make sure that the passage is unhindered, green corridors are being created from time to time. Round-the-clock security cover of armed guards has been provided to various establishments, including the oxygen generation plants."