Pune: ‘Second Wave’ the theme, 7th edition of TiECON starts

The Indus Entrepreneurs began the 7th edition of TieCON Pune on Friday. TiECON Pune 2019 is being held over two days at The Westin.

This year’s theme, ‘The Second Wave’, is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs to set a new benchmark across the start-up ecosystem.

The event was attended by over 500 entrepreneurs from Pune and neighbouring cities.

Day one began with master classes in funding, networking and branding, all of which helps in establishing a successful start-up. These were followed by keynote addresses by Kiran Rao and Satyajit Bhatkal on Paani Foundation and journalist Ayaz Memon, who spoke on learning from sports in building organisations. A debate between R Gopalakrishnan and R Narayanan on ‘Start-Up vs Grown Up companies’ was the event’s highlight.

The second day will have panels and well-known speakers covering subjects such as technology trends, artificial intelligence, go-to-market strategy, technology in Fintech, education and health and funding from investors’ perspective.

Kiran Deshpande, president of TiE Pune, talked about the event and said that TiECON Pune 2019 shall showcase the best efforts in fostering entrepreneurship.