Pune: Second International Festival of Spiritual India concludes

(Written by Prasad Bhopala)

The second edition of the International Festival of Spiritual India (IFSI) was held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada), Pune, from January 31 to February 2. “The festival aims to demystify the concept of spirituality and bring it to the grassroots level. It attempts to make attendees aware of what spirituality means and rediscover the deeply engraved spirituality already within them, with a union of the mind, body and spirit,” said Manjiri Prabhu, the organiser of the festival.

The festival featured dance and drum performances by visually-impaired students and a special session for parents of specially-abled youth. There were issues such as health and happiness, food and nutrition, well-being arts, mind training, beliefs, yoga and meditation, among others, explored through workshops, panel discussions, performances such as stand-up, dance and music, talks by national and international delegates and Q&A sessions across the three days.

