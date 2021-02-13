Pune: Second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered from today

The process of administering the second and final dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will commence across vaccination centres in Pune from Saturday. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

The process of administering the second and final dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will commence across vaccination centres in Pune from Saturday.

In Pune city, 25,271 people have been vaccinated across 19 centres ever since the vaccination drive began on January 16. Of these, 324 are frontline workers

However, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) medical chief Dr Ashish Bharati told The Indian Express that many people might not turn up today as it is a holiday in offices. “Only those present in hospitals on duty today will take the vaccine, others may take it from Monday onwards,” he said. “We will be maintaining a separate record of beneficiaries who will be given the second dose of the vaccine,” he said.

“Vaccine beneficiaries have been informed to get their second doses from the same hospital where they took the first dose. They can take it between 4-6 weeks, but we insisted on getting it on the 28th day for better compliance,” Dr Bharati said.

State health authorities said that in Pune district (which includes Pune City, PCMC and Pune rural), a total of 59,621 beneficiaries had been vaccinated till Friday night.

Dr D N Patil, state immunisation officer, had said that healthcare workers who had received the first shot of Covishield and Covaxin across Maharashtra would start receiving the final jab from Feb 15 onwards. A detailed presentation was being made by state health department on Saturday morning on the vaccination procedural protocol.

Across Maharashtra, a total of 6.48 lakh recipients have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine since January 16. Districts will accordingly initiate the process of giving the final dose.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.