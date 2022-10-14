Pune: Season 4 of ‘Green Corridor’ short film competition aims to create awareness on organ donation

ReBirth, an NGO that works towards increasing awareness about organ donation, in association with Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Pune, has invited entries for Season 4 of ‘Green Corridor’, a short film competition on the theme of organ donation. Entries can be submitted till November 15.

The competition aims to sensitise and encourage people to sign up for organ donation. “This will not only increase awareness but also their acceptance levels and willingness. The challenge will be to create a short film of up to five minutes (including credits) that resonates with the viewers,” said Rajesh Shetty, one of the founders of ReBirth, established in 2016 to increase awareness about organ donation.

After rounds of intense scrutiny and discussions, the submitted entries will be evaluated against pre-decided criteria. The winning films will be screened for the public on November 20 at the National Film Archive of India, Pune. This will be followed by an awards ceremony. “By initiating such creative events, we aim to convert the two-digit figures of organ donations in Pune to four digits within a year,” Shetty said.

He pointed out that the current ratio of donor to recipient is 1:10,000, which is alarming. One of the critical reasons is the common man is not aware of the complexities and conditions of organ donation. The emerging need is to fill this communication gap, Shetty said.

According to the ZTCC data, 440 brain-dead donors from Pune donated their organs since 1997.