Sunday, May 22, 2022
Pune: Search underway to locate Delhi engineer who went missing near Lonavala

The police said Farhan Serajuddin, 24, had arrived in the Nagphani area for a trek, but he later informed friends that he had lost his way in the forest.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 22, 2022 6:51:07 pm
“We want to appeal to people to approach the Lonavala police station if they have any information about him," said Inspector Sitaram Dubal.

The police and rescue agencies have launched an extensive search operation for a 24-year-old mechanical engineer from Delhi who arrived near Lonavala for a trek and later lost his way in the forest area, as per his last communication, the police said.

Officials from Lonavala town police station in Pune rural jurisdiction said Farhan Serajuddin, who works for a private entity in Delhi, had gone to the Nagphani area for a trek. Inspector Sitaram Dubal, in-charge of the station, said, “Serajuddin came to Lonavala on May 20 and was in touch with his family members. After coming to Nagphani region near Kurwande village near Lonavala, he went into the forest. A while later, he told his brother and some friends that he had lost his way into the forest. After a while, his phone became unreachable and he has been untraceable since then.”

“With his last known cell tower location as the starting point, we have launched an extensive probe in the area. Teams from the police station, dog squad as well as expert rescuers from Lonavala and Khopoli, and Kurwande villagers have joined the search operation along with the family members of Serajuddin,” the inspector added.

“We want to appeal to people to approach the Lonavala police station if they have any information about him,” Dubal said.

