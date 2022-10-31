Pune: Sea of devotees at 17 ghats marks Chhath in city

THE ‘CHHATH Maha Puja’ was celebrated in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday. Amid an atmosphere of faith, worship and devotion, Chhath Puja was celebrated at a total of 17 ghats in the city.

A ‘Maha Kumbh’ concluded at Indrayani river ghat in Moshi on the occasion of the Chhath Puja festival.

An ocean of devotees flocked to witness the spectacle of the Kashi Ganga Aarti. On this occasion, 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Swami Pranavananda Saraswati Maharaj, Suresh Chavanke, founder of Rashtra Nirman Sansthan, head of Sudarshan TV, Shyamji Maharaj, and Rajesh Pandey, member of Pune University, were present on the special invitation of Dr Lalbabu Gupta, national president of Vishwa Shri Ram Sena.

A total of 100 ‘Chhath Mata’ altars were made on this ghat. Life guards, ambulances, three boats and police security were deployed at every corner, monitored by drone cameras.

Pandurang Shivale, president of Warkari Seva Foundation, secretary Sanyaram Hivarale, treasurer Balavadhoot, Yogi Ganesh and others were present from Alandi.

Chavanke said the people of Bihar carry their culture with them wherever they go, whether in the country or abroad. “Saving the environment means saving humanity,” he said. Dr Rajesh Pandey appreciated Lalbabu Gupta’s work and assured him of full cooperation from the Maharashtra administration.

Pranavananda Saraswati said that discipline, patience, dedication, and purity are observed in Chhath Puja.