Pune: Sculpture depicting friendship between R K Laxman’s ‘common man’ and cops inaugurated

Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Friday inaugurated a sculpture depicting the friendship between ‘the common man’, immortalised by late cartoonist R K Laxman, and police, on the premises of the Centre for Police Research (CPR), Pune.

He also inaugurated the ‘Police Vastu Sangrahalay’, which is an exhibition of various items used by the police department over the years, such as weapons, replicas of police vehicles, transport and communication systems.

Jaiswal appealed to local residents, mainly students, to visit this exhibition.

The DGP also released three books including Police Netrutvachi Kala authored by retired DGP Vasant Saraf, Gunvattapurna Tapasachi Checklist by retired special inspector general of police Prakash Mutyal and Arthik Gunhe Ka? Kase? Upay by senior lawyer and Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray.

