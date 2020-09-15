Pune scientist bags 2020 Young Entrepreneur Award by INAE

Anuya Nisal

Anuya Nisal, a city-based scientist-engineer from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has won the 2020 Young Entrepreneur award, presented by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE).

Nisal is the principal scientist in the polymer science and engineering division at NCL, and works mainly on biomaterials, cell cultures, and tissue engineering.

The award, constituted by the Department of Science and Technology in 1996, recognises contributions of research-drive engineers. Nominees are assessed on their research, product, process, design, technology, and development or transfer in their fields.

In 2015, Nisal founded BiolMed Innovations Pvt Ltd, a start-up under the Lab2Mkt scheme. The company, incubated at Venture Centre in Pune, was later renamed as Serigen Mediaproducts Pvt Ltd.

The INAE award has been given to her for setting up the company, which is involved in producing biomedical products using tissue regeneration done from natural silk proteins. One of its leading products is Serioss, a material used to plug bone cavities formed due to trauma, cancer, or infection in humans.

The virtual INAE award function will be held from December 17 to 19 this year. The award comprises of a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

