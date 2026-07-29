Pune scientist develops wash to remove pesticides from fruits, vegetables

Asmita Prabhune, a scientist from the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory in Pune, developed Sophab, a specialised concentrate engineered to remove 99% of pesticides, pathogens, and chemical residues from fresh vegetables and fruits.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneJul 29, 2026 12:34 PM IST
Asmita PrabhuneAsmita Prabhune is known for creating a Make-in-India, natural, alcohol-free sanitizer to combat Covid-19 in 2020,
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An apple a day famously keeps the doctor away. But a scientist from the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) in Pune, Asmita Prabhune, asks, “How clean is the apple, or any other fruit and vegetable that we bite into?”

Fruit and vegetables are among the healthiest foods on our plates. Yet, by the time they travel from farm to fork, they may have picked up a cocktail of pesticide residues, dust, pollution and microorganisms. In June this year, Nepal banned Indian mangoes over pesticide concerns. For the past few years, some European countries have been rejecting Indian agricultural products for similar reasons. The hazards of pesticides in edibles are numerous, from headache, respiratory tract infection and diarrhoea to Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), cancer and Parkinson’s syndrome.

“A quick rinse under the tap or a wash with salt water or vinegar is often assumed to be enough. This assumption is flawed,” says Prabhune. She is known for creating a Make-in-India, natural, alcohol-free sanitizer to combat Covid-19 in 2020, a product that was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).  Driven by long-standing concerns over pesticide contamination in food, Prabhune founded Green Pyramid Biotech—a venture dedicated to leveraging scientific research to advance food safety, produce hygiene, and everyday health. The company operates on a core ethos: create products that “give back to nature without harming nature”.

Incubated at Pune’s Venture Center (Entrepreneurship Development Center), Green Pyramid Biotech is a spinoff from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory backed by the Technology Development Board’s Seed Support System (DST). The startup’s flagship innovation, Sophab, is a specialised concentrate engineered to remove 99 per cent of pesticides, pathogens, and chemical residues from fresh vegetables and fruits.

Also read | From lab to industry: Amid LPG shortages, CSIR-NCL’s homegrown DME technology promises cleaner alternative, eyes industrial-scale production

How to use Sophap

“You have to dilute the product, which is available on Amazon and other outlets. You add your fruits and vegetables to this water, keep it for two to three minutes, rub gently with your hands, and that’s all. She adds that the formulation is benign and can be useful as soil water for plants,” she says, adding that in removing dirt, dust and microbes, the product is increasing the shelf life of roots and vegetables.

Specialised wipes for fruits

Green Pyramid Biotech will soon launch a one-of-a-kind wipe so that, if you feel like eating guava or any fruit, you can just wipe it and eat. “The technology is ready, and we have to go into production,” says Prabhune. The company also makes products to remove pathogens from chicken, meat and fish.

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On offer are also products to extend the shelf life of fruit and vegetables, a dry shampoo, a dry body cleanser and a sanitiser.

“My aim was not to make a profit but to help people. It is, literally, happening. Many people tell me that their children and the elderly in their family can now eat grapes without their throats itching from the pesticide. “That is a matter of pride for me,” she says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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