Pune scientist develops wash to remove pesticides from fruits, vegetables

An apple a day famously keeps the doctor away. But a scientist from the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) in Pune, Asmita Prabhune, asks, “How clean is the apple, or any other fruit and vegetable that we bite into?”

Fruit and vegetables are among the healthiest foods on our plates. Yet, by the time they travel from farm to fork, they may have picked up a cocktail of pesticide residues, dust, pollution and microorganisms. In June this year, Nepal banned Indian mangoes over pesticide concerns. For the past few years, some European countries have been rejecting Indian agricultural products for similar reasons. The hazards of pesticides in edibles are numerous, from headache, respiratory tract infection and diarrhoea to Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), cancer and Parkinson’s syndrome.

“A quick rinse under the tap or a wash with salt water or vinegar is often assumed to be enough. This assumption is flawed,” says Prabhune. She is known for creating a Make-in-India, natural, alcohol-free sanitizer to combat Covid-19 in 2020, a product that was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). Driven by long-standing concerns over pesticide contamination in food, Prabhune founded Green Pyramid Biotech—a venture dedicated to leveraging scientific research to advance food safety, produce hygiene, and everyday health. The company operates on a core ethos: create products that “give back to nature without harming nature”.

Incubated at Pune’s Venture Center (Entrepreneurship Development Center), Green Pyramid Biotech is a spinoff from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory backed by the Technology Development Board’s Seed Support System (DST). The startup’s flagship innovation, Sophab, is a specialised concentrate engineered to remove 99 per cent of pesticides, pathogens, and chemical residues from fresh vegetables and fruits.

How to use Sophap

“You have to dilute the product, which is available on Amazon and other outlets. You add your fruits and vegetables to this water, keep it for two to three minutes, rub gently with your hands, and that’s all. She adds that the formulation is benign and can be useful as soil water for plants,” she says, adding that in removing dirt, dust and microbes, the product is increasing the shelf life of roots and vegetables.

Specialised wipes for fruits

Green Pyramid Biotech will soon launch a one-of-a-kind wipe so that, if you feel like eating guava or any fruit, you can just wipe it and eat. “The technology is ready, and we have to go into production,” says Prabhune. The company also makes products to remove pathogens from chicken, meat and fish.

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On offer are also products to extend the shelf life of fruit and vegetables, a dry shampoo, a dry body cleanser and a sanitiser.

“My aim was not to make a profit but to help people. It is, literally, happening. Many people tell me that their children and the elderly in their family can now eat grapes without their throats itching from the pesticide. “That is a matter of pride for me,” she says.