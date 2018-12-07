Pune: Scientific capping of waste underway at PCB’s Hadapsar depot

Scientific capping of waste is underway at Pune Cantonment Board’s trenching ground site at Hadapsar. The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) was required to provide proper scientific treatment for the old waste, lying at the trenching ground site at Hadapsar, as per section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 along with Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

In order to ensure compliance with the rules, the Board has appointed a consultant for the project to undertake the work of scientific capping of waste and to prepare necessary tender documents and drawings.

The Board at their meeting — held on October 22, 2016 — had approved the tenders for the work and the work order — dated October 31, 2018 — has been placed on the contractor.

Now the work has been undertaken at the site and is in full progress, an official statement released by PCB CEO Dr D N Yadav said on Thursday.

The Board has also forwarded a proposal for provision of a proper processing plant for treatment of solid waste generated in the Cantonment area, through which the daily incoming waste will be processed.

After the completion of the scientific capping work, no waste will be dumped at the site and the incoming waste will be processed in the plant as per SWM Rules, 2O16 and Refuse Derived Fuel and compost will be derived.

A green belt has been also developed in the central portion of the trenching ground site and the same will be expanded after completion of the scientific capping of the legacy waste. This is a major improvement towards disposal of garbage as per SWM Rules, 2016.