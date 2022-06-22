Pune Science Weekly: This July, learn to collect, identify and conserve moths & butterflies

The western region of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Pune is offering a national-level workshop on conservation of moths and butterflies.

Post-graduates and doctoral students in Life Sciences or Zoology, who are keen on learning about butterflies and their role in biodiversity, can apply for the week-long workshop. Interested candidates should be aged below 30 years.

Planned as core and supplementary courses during July 18-24, the workshop in Pune will cover the fundamentals of Lepidoptera, their collection, preservation and conservation. The supplementary course will offer skills to identify commonest moths and butterflies.

The last date for sending applications for the workshop titled ‘Capacity building for Young Lepidopterologist : Insight into Biology and Conservation of Lepidoptera with emphasis on moths’ is June 30. For details, write to lepikaryashala@gmail.com

Established in 1916, the ZSI is tasked with exploring, naming, describing, classifying and documenting animals from across India, where over a lakh animal species have been described so far. The ZSI’s Western region works primarily in Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu along with select districts of Karnataka and Gujarat. This region also covers a major part of the Western Ghats, the UNESCO biodiversity hotspot.

The workshop is being supported by Accelerate Vigyan under the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) funding of the Department of Science and Technology.