Pune Science Weekly: Deccan College to train students in stone knapping from prehistoric era

The students of archaeology, anthropology and history have an opportunity to get hands-on practical training in knapping stones and be better prepared during future field trips.

This as Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute and the Society of South Asian Archaeology are jointly organising a day-long lithic workshop in Maharashtra’s Pune city on October 29. The last date for enrolling for the workshop, with an intake capacity of 40, is October 20.

Archaeologist Partha Chauhan of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, will introduce the participants to the tool development technology from the pre-historic era ranging from African, Asian and European contexts. There will be a lecture introducing the participants to the evolution of stone tools.

The training in stone knapping is vital as it forms the base for appropriate shaping of stone samples collected from the excavated sites. These samples are then processed for further study and analysis.

A workshop in stone knapping is being conducted by the department of Ancient Indian History and Culture and Archaeology (AIHC and Archaeology) at Deccan College after a decade. The workshop will mainly focus on imparting knapping skills on stones belonging to the prehistoric era.