scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Pune Science Weekly: Deccan College to train students in stone knapping from prehistoric era

This as Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute and the Society of South Asian Archaeology are jointly organising a day-long lithic workshop in Maharashtra’s Pune city on October 29.

The training in stone knapping is vital as it forms the base for appropriate shaping of stone samples collected from the excavated sites. These samples are then processed for further study and analysis. (Source: Facebook)

The students of archaeology, anthropology and history have an opportunity to get hands-on practical training in knapping stones and be better prepared during future field trips.

This as Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute and the Society of South Asian Archaeology are jointly organising a day-long lithic workshop in Maharashtra’s Pune city on October 29. The last date for enrolling for the workshop, with an intake capacity of 40, is October 20.

Archaeologist Partha Chauhan of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, will introduce the participants to the tool development technology from the pre-historic era ranging from African, Asian and European contexts. There will be a lecture introducing the participants to the evolution of stone tools.

The training in stone knapping is vital as it forms the base for appropriate shaping of stone samples collected from the excavated sites. These samples are then processed for further study and analysis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...
More from Pune

A workshop in stone knapping is being conducted by the department of Ancient Indian History and Culture and Archaeology (AIHC and Archaeology) at Deccan College after a decade. The workshop will mainly focus on imparting knapping skills on stones belonging to the prehistoric era.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 01:48:31 pm
Next Story

BTS’ Jin announces new single Astronaut with video, emotional ARMY spots tribute to his late dog JJangu

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement