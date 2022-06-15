Pune Science Weekly: Climate change a risk to increasing renewable energy production in India, finds study

India’s renewable energy production could be facing an increasing risk in its future production due to climate change, a joint study led by scientists at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, has found.

In addition to the National Solar Mission, India has, in recent years, invested heavily in ramping up energy production and developed fields for generating energy from wind, waste, and small hydro sources. India has also committed to increasing renewable energy while it attempts to phase out coal-based energy generation, as put forth in the latest COP26 in Glasgow.

Researchers from IITM along with the Centre for Prototype Climate Modelling, Abu Dhabi and New York University analysed future solar and wind energy generation potentials over Indian land using climate models.

One of the main findings of the study published in the Current Science journal is that the production using wind energy could reduce as the wind speeds over North India are expected to reduce whereas the speeds could increase in southern India regions over the next 50 years.

The National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), Chennai, is the nodal agency for all wind energy-related research—from surveys to providing estimates of energy generation.

According to the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India has set a target of reaching 5 gigawatt from offshore wind installations by the end of 2022 and expanding it to 30 gigawatt by 2030. Of the total estimated wind energy, over 95 per cent of wind resources are present in seven states—Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Like wind speed reduction, the study projects a reduction in the solar radiation over India during the next five decades, threatening the energy production via solar heating commonly used nowadays for street lighting, water heating and other power supply in homes, offices, and commercial spaces.

“With an estimated reduction in both wind speeds and solar radiation, expanded solar and wind farms coupled with the use of efficient generators will be needed,” the study noted.

The researchers have recommended increasing the solar and wind farms and suggested switching to efficient generators in view of the changing climate. Energy generation from high-energy windmills is likely to suffer in the near future. On the other hand, small energy generation would switch to smaller windmills in future, the study has projected.

The reduced solar radiation, experts said, was due to the increase in cloud cover over larger geographical areas of the country.

The Southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department experts had said, is all set to enter the positive epoch during the ongoing decade. That is, there would be an increase in rainfall activity during this decade.

New solar production projects should be considered in Southern and South-central India regions, the study recommended.