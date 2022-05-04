Pune Science Weekly: C-DAC to play vital role in setting up India’s semiconductor startup ecosystem

After the Centre launched Startup India in 2016, there is a second startup boom in the country, this time in semiconductors, microprocessors and chip manufacturing sectors. Pune-headquartered Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will be participating and working towards strengthening the country’s semiconductor manufacturing capacities and overall development of an ecosystem for semiconductors.

C-DAC has joined hands with Qualcomm India to train semiconductor startups from this year and inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard on April 29. As part of the MoU, the ‘Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Program’ (QSMP) has been announced.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s heavy import dependence on semiconductors and chips. The electronics and IT industries got a taste of the supply shortfall lasting several months, crippling them. Learning its bitter lessons and realising the need for being self-reliant on manufacturing semiconductors and chips in India, there is finally a plan to develop an ecosystem for setting up semiconductor startups.

In the first year, ten selected semiconductor startups will be trained under QSMP. Each startup will be paired with an expert at Qualcomm India for product design development. The programme will cover workshops, mentoring and masterclasses will be offered to the budding startups. These sessions will cover testing, design, verification packaging, non-technical areas, government regulations and policies among a range of topics.

Under the MoU, the two institutions will work on product development as required for semiconductor design in an Indian ecosystem, nurture technical and technological advancements in this field and facilitate interactions with domain experts, accelerators, incubators and industry associations towards scaling up the business. The effort is also towards establishing and developing a semiconductor supply chain mechanism in the country. The training will further identify disruptive technologies that could change the face of the semiconductor space in the country.

Last week, during the SemiconIndia 2022 conference held in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enlisted six reasons for the world to consider India as a semiconductor manufacturing hub. The Centre has also extended Design Linked Incentives (DLI) to promote startups to enter the semiconductor space. India is all set to establish its first semiconductor manufacturing unit in Karnataka. Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited announced an investment worth Rs 22,900 crore towards this manufacturing plant.