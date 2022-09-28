scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Pune Science Weekly: AstroSat, India’s first space-based observatory, turns seven

Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2015, AstroSat was originally meant to operate for five years and designed for seven years.

The ISRO's PSLV C 30 carrying India’s multiwavelength space-based observatory AstroSat lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. (PTI, file)

AstroSat, India’s maiden multiwavelength space-based observatory, turned seven years of operations Wednesday.

Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2015, AstroSat was originally meant to operate for five years and designed for seven years.

Conceived in the early 1990s, the building of this observatory brought together the scientists from ISRO, Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, Raman Research Institute (RRI) and Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad.

Don't miss |NASA mission puts India’s youngest volcanologist over the moon

Its onboard instruments / payloads namely the Ultra Violet Imaging Telescope (UVIT), Large Area X-Ray Proportional Counters (LAXPC), Soft X-Ray Telescope (SXT), Cadmium Zinc Telluride Imager (CZTI) , Scanning Sky Monitor (SSM) and Charged Particle Monitor (CPM) together make this 1,513 kilograms-weighing AstroSat a unique observatory exclusively for astronomy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

Pune’s IUCAA, which houses the AstroSat Science Support Cell, has been guiding the students and scientists in designing their research and writing proposals seeking time to use the observatory. At present, the AstroSat’s user community exceeds 3,000, including over 1,000 international users led by the United States, Italy, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom, from among the 54 countries.

Also in Pune Science Weekly |City to lead the way with green solutions for public transportation

“Astronomy will be the subject of the 21st century and AstroSat is an extraordinary mission,” said former ISRO chairman K. Kasturirangan, who spoke during a special event organised at the ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru Wednesday.

More from Pune

Speaking on the occasion, ISRO chairman S. Somanath noted the space agency is keen to integrate and plan multi-institution missions in future.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 01:02:50 pm
Next Story

As Russians flee, some find draft notices waiting at the border

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement