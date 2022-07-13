scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Pune schools to remain shut Thursday in view of heavy rain prediction

PMC Education Officer Popat Kale said, “…all schools including pre-primary, primary, secondary, senior secondary run by civic body, private, aided or unaided will remain closed on July 14.”

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: July 13, 2022 4:03:07 pm
The teaching and non-teaching staff of all civic schools will have to report to their respective schools to participate in disaster management-related work of the PMC.(Representaitonal/ File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that all schools in the civic jurisdiction will remain shut Thursday in view of heavy rain prediction in the region. Pune has experienced incessant rainfall in the last few days.

However, the teaching and non-teaching staff of all civic schools will have to report to their respective schools to participate in disaster management-related work of the PMC.

Notably, the district water resource department has also released water in Mutha river, which flows through the city. Owing to the incessant rainfall, the condition of roads has deteriorated leading to traffic jams across Pune.

Meanwhile, a person got swept away Wednesday while walking on a submerged bridge built on the Mutha river in the Shivane area of Pune, whereas fire brigade personnel managed to rescue another who held on to a light pole.

Owing to heavy rain, large boulders also fell on the Pune-Satara Road near the Old Katraj tunnel Wednesday afternoon, partially blocking the lane towards Pune and affecting traffic on the route. A team from the district disaster management authority and fire brigade removed the boulders later in the day.

