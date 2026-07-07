Pune schools shift online, plan Saturday classes after rain closures

As incessant rain continued to batter Pune on Tuesday, several private schools have switched to online teaching to make up for classes lost. (Express Photo)

Some schools in Pune shifted to online classes Tuesday, while others opted to hold classes on Saturday to make up for lost teaching days after rain-related closures disrupted their schedule. Schools across Pune city remained shut on Monday and Tuesday following orders from the district administration in view of heavy rain and alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has announced holidays for schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, apart from seven talukas, on Tuesday.

As incessant rain continued to batter Pune on Tuesday, several private schools have put in place measures to make up for classes lost due to the rain-induced holidays.