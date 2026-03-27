Pune schools hit by LPG shortage: A canteen scales down menu, a cafeteria shuts down

The LPG shortage due to the war in West Asia has begun to impact school canteens in Pune, forcing institutions to scale down or completely shut food services, causing inconvenience to students and administrators alike.

At The Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Undri, the administration has reduced its canteen or tuck shop menu. In a notice to parents, the school cited limited LPG availability as the reason for cutting down items that require cooking or heating. Parents have been advised to send meals from home to ensure students do not face inconvenience. The school assured that the situation is temporary and updates will be provided once normal services resume.

The situation is worse at Kalyani School, where the cafeteria has been shut down due to the ongoing crisis. “Earlier, teachers were provided tea and snacks, but now they are required to bring their own food from home. We are only managing to provide tea, and that too depends on the availability of gas,” Principal Nirmal Wadden said.

She added that the school had sent hand-delivered letters to two major gas supply agencies, but has yet to receive a response. Exploring alternatives has also proven difficult. “Switching to induction would require a complete overhaul of utensils, which is a significant investment. Using wood fire is not an option as it is harmful to the environment. The situation is critical,” Wadden added.

In contrast, Symbiosis International School has managed to keep its canteen operational for now. Agnes Dsouza, the school’s food coordinator, shared that while daily meals are still being served, the school is taking precautions for larger events. “For occasions like Graduation Day, we have opted for catering services and are focusing on food options that consume less fuel, such as tandoor-based items and packaged food,” she explained.

However, she acknowledged the uncertainty ahead. With the school scheduled to close for the Easter break next week, authorities are monitoring the situation closely. “After the break, we may have to consider alternative arrangements if the LPG supply does not stabilise,” Dsouza said.

The Centre assured on Thursday that the LPG supply situation is improving with additional domestic production of the fuel, along with additional cargoes coming in from non-West Asian suppliers. It said that around one month of LPG supply is “firmly arranged” through imports from non-West Asian suppliers, and additional procurement is being tied up.

Rimil Patra is an intern with The Indian Express.