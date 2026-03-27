Pune schools hit by LPG shortage: A canteen scales down menu, a cafeteria shuts down

Schools are scheduled to close for an Easter break next week, and authorities are monitoring the LPG situation closely.

Written by: Soham Shah, Rimil Patra
3 min readPuneUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 02:32 PM IST
lpg shortage in schoolsThe situation is worse at Kalyani School, where the cafeteria has been shut down due to the ongoing crisis. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
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The LPG shortage due to the war in West Asia has begun to impact school canteens in Pune, forcing institutions to scale down or completely shut food services, causing inconvenience to students and administrators alike.

At The Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Undri, the administration has reduced its canteen or tuck shop menu. In a notice to parents, the school cited limited LPG availability as the reason for cutting down items that require cooking or heating. Parents have been advised to send meals from home to ensure students do not face inconvenience. The school assured that the situation is temporary and updates will be provided once normal services resume.

The situation is worse at Kalyani School, where the cafeteria has been shut down due to the ongoing crisis. “Earlier, teachers were provided tea and snacks, but now they are required to bring their own food from home. We are only managing to provide tea, and that too depends on the availability of gas,” Principal Nirmal Wadden said.

She added that the school had sent hand-delivered letters to two major gas supply agencies, but has yet to receive a response. Exploring alternatives has also proven difficult. “Switching to induction would require a complete overhaul of utensils, which is a significant investment. Using wood fire is not an option as it is harmful to the environment. The situation is critical,” Wadden added.

In contrast, Symbiosis International School has managed to keep its canteen operational for now. Agnes Dsouza, the school’s food coordinator, shared that while daily meals are still being served, the school is taking precautions for larger events. “For occasions like Graduation Day, we have opted for catering services and are focusing on food options that consume less fuel, such as tandoor-based items and packaged food,” she explained.

However, she acknowledged the uncertainty ahead. With the school scheduled to close for the Easter break next week, authorities are monitoring the situation closely. “After the break, we may have to consider alternative arrangements if the LPG supply does not stabilise,” Dsouza said.

The Centre assured on Thursday that the LPG supply situation is improving with additional domestic production of the fuel, along with additional cargoes coming in from non-West Asian suppliers. It said that around one month of LPG supply is “firmly arranged” through imports from non-West Asian suppliers, and additional procurement is being tied up.

Rimil Patra is an intern with The Indian Express.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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