Pune school stops students from taking exam over non-payment of fees

A few Class IX students of SNBP High School in Pune’s Morwadi were not allowed to sit for their final examination by the school administration Tuesday after their parents failed to pay their fees on time. While the incident triggered a row, the Education minister’s office later said action will be taken against the school.

In the morning, as soon as the students started entering the classrooms, two staffers, a teacher and a coordinator, asked those whose fees were not up to date to stand near the gate of the school.

The students, some teary-eyed, stood clueless near the gate following which one of the parents rushed inside the school and questioned the administration for “humiliating” his child and other students. The parent also alerted this newspaper about the incident.

Sandeep Shirke, the father of a Class IX student, said, “I had not paid the fees for only two months. Today (Tuesday) I was anyway about to pay a month’s fees. The staffers threatened to call the police when I tried to take pictures of the students being humiliated.”

When The Indian Express visited the school and sought to know the reason behind the school’s action, one of the staffers said, “Why are you asking what has happened? Who allowed you to come inside the school gate?”

The staff later said the students were not allowed as their parents had not paid their fees.

When contacted, D K Bhosale, director of the school, said, “Parents of some of the students have not paid their fees for months despite repeated reminders and therefore the teachers took action today (Tuesday).”

Also read | Pune: PKC to launch One Million Galaxies to help citizens contribute to astronomy

However, Bhosale said action should not have been taken in the manner it was done. “The principal of the school is on leave. Tomorrow (Wednesday), we will settle the matter with the parents and take action against the teachers,” he said.

When approached for comments, officials at Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad’s office said, “No school has the right to treat children in such a humiliating manner. We will direct education officials in Pune to take action against SNBP school.”

S Wakhare, deputy director of education, Pune said, “We have been intimated by the minister’s office to investigate the matter. We will take action in the matter. There are clear cut directions from the government that during this Covid period, students should not be made to suffer because of non-payment of fees.”

Rajendra Singh, who heads the Independent English Medium Schools Association, said, “It is unfortunate. The school staff should not have behaved in this manner with the students and the parents. I have taken up the issue with the SNBP administration and asked them to resolve the issue amicably with the parents. No students should be humiliated if their parents have not been able to pay the fees for some reason.”