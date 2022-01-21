With 6,000 kids in home isolation in PMC and PCMC areas, reopening of schools uncertain

With nearly 6,000 children below 18 years in home isolation in PMC and PCMC areas, the district administration said it will have to consider the caseload before taking a decision to reopen schools.

“In Pune, Covid-19 cases are rising sharply… We will have to consider the caseload before taking any decision to restart schools,” Pune district Colllector Rajesh Deshmukh told The Indian Express on Friday.

Deshmukh indicated that in Pune, schools might not start from January 24, the date for reopening allowed by the state government. “The final call regarding restarting schools will be taken at Saturday’s district review meeting. We will take into account whether it is necessary to restart schools or wait for sometime,” he said.

Last year, the cases had started rising from the second week of February,” he said.

Officials said if schools would have to shut if cases begin to rise again. “Instead of rushing to restart schools, it would be prudent to wait for a week or so before taking the final decisions,” officials said.

According to Deshmukh, State Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said the local administration should take a decision regarding restarting schools based on the Covid caseload. “She had said that schools can reopen if cases are not rising in a particular areas,” he said. The minister has directed the district administration and civic authorities to give priority to health and safety of children, and keep the current situation regarding Covid in mind before taking any decision on the reopening of schools.

On Thursday, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said positive cases have been rising for the past two weeks and therefore, they don’t intend to rush into any decision to restart schools. “In the current wave, around 3,000 children have been affected. While a majority of them are in home-isolation. At least 100 have been hospitalised as they have mild to moderate symptoms. We will take these factors into consideration at the district review meeting to be held on Saturday where the final call will be taken,” he said. The mayor said he will also discuss the issues with parents associations and Task Force experts.

While PMC areas have seen 3,000, children being affected with Covid in the current wave, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen 3,010 cases in barely 20 days. Most of them are in home-isolation.

Dr Sunita Salve, in-charge of PCMC’s Jijamata hospital, which has been exclusively reserved for children, said, “We had some 55 children admitted to the hospital. Now only four remain. None of the children had any severe symptom, neither did they required oxygen support.”

Mayor Mai Dhore said she will take up the issue of rising cases, especially among children in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “This will help the meeting in deciding whether to restart schools are not,” she said.