Pune: School principal who ‘showed pornographic video’ to boy held

The Pune City Police on Wednesday arrested the principal of a convent school, who was booked under sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old boy by showing him a pornographic video.

The police said that in March, the principal had allegedly shown a pornographic video to the boy. Later, the boy reportedly complained to the school counsellor, but she allegedly asked the student to keep mum. The police had also made the counsellor a co-accused in the case.

An offence in the case had been lodged at a police station on Saturday. Following that both the accused were on the run. The school principal was arrested on Wednesday and investigation in the case is on, said a senior police officer.

