Thursday, September 20, 2018
Pune: School principal who ‘showed pornographic video’ to boy held

The police said that in March, the principal had allegedly shown a pornographic video to the boy. Later, the boy reportedly complained to the school counsellor, but she allegedly asked the student to keep mum.

The Pune City Police on Wednesday arrested the principal of a convent school, who was booked under sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old boy by showing him a pornographic video.

The police said that in March, the principal had allegedly shown a pornographic video to the boy. Later, the boy reportedly complained to the school counsellor, but she allegedly asked the student to keep mum. The police had also made the counsellor a co-accused in the case.

An offence in the case had been lodged at a police station on Saturday. Following that both the accused were on the run. The school principal was arrested on Wednesday and investigation in the case is on, said a senior police officer.

