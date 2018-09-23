Pune school installs system to send updates to parents about students’ whereabouts

Students of New English School with their identity cards. Express Students of New English School with their identity cards. Express

Authorities at the New English School at Landewadi, in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district, have taken an initiative to ensure that parents get multiple updates about the students’ whereabouts via SMS throughout the day.

“We have installed a device in all our buses and given I-cards, which contain a chip, to students. So, when the child boards the bus, he or she has to tap their I-card on that device, which automatically sends a message to the parent’s phone, informing them that the child has entered the bus. While getting off the bus, the student has to again tap the device with the I-card, and a second message goes to the parent stating that the child has left the bus. A third message is sent when the child enters the school and taps the I-card on a device here. So, by the time the student reaches school, three communications between the parent and the school have taken place,” said Shabnam Momin, principal of New English School.

“The same way, when children leave the school, they have to tap the device in the school and do the same when they are getting on and off the school bus. In one day, six messages are sent to the parent’s phone, updating them on the child’s whereabouts,” she added.

Earlier, the school authorities had installed CCTV cameras and GPS tracking system inside the school buses.

Explaining the reason behind the security measures, Momin said, “Several incidents of sexual harassment and bullying in school buses have been reported from across India. These are the steps we took to prevent such incidents. The safety and security of our students is always our main priority”.

Vidya Kale, whose three children study in New English School, said, “This is a great step by the school to ensure the safety of our children. It also has other advantages. Now, I don’t need to wait at the bus stop for a long time. I can always track the bus with my phone and go to the bus stop only when the bus is close by.”

Satish Bhere, a student of Class X, said, “This system also has an added advantage when it comes to attendance.

Earlier, attendance was taken manually and that was a time-consuming job. Now, it is recorded automatically when the student taps the scanning device with his I-card and the data is stored in a database”.

