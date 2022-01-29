Pune: Schools, colleges to reopen from February 1; half-day for Class I to Class VII

Schools and colleges in Pune district will reopen from February 1, Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Saturday after chairing a Covid-19 review meeting in the city’s Council Hall. He said students of Classes IX and above (those above 15 years) will be vaccinated at the schools.

“Orders of reopening of schools will be issued today. Mobile vans will be sent to schools for vaccination of the eligible students. A special room will be reserved in the school for children who need rest or get medical attention after the vaccination,” said Pawar.

Pawar said that for students of Classes I to Class VIII, schools will be open only for four hours (half day). For students of Class IX onwards, schools will be open at regular hours.

“The decision about working half-day will be reviewed after a week. If the situation improves, schools will be allowed to operate at regular hours. At this stage, it is not mandatory for the parents to send their kids for offline classes,” Pawar added.

For colleges, only those who have received both doses of vaccines will be allowed to attend offline classes.

Pawar said opening schools for Class IX and above will help in increasing vaccination. “The vaccination percentage for this group in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is lower than the state average. In the rural parts of Pune district, the vaccination for this group is much higher (at over 86 per cent), and we are told that most of this has happened at school premises. Hence, reopening schools and vaccinating eligible children at the school itself will help us improve the vaccination speed in the urban areas as well,” said Pawar.

Although the state education department had announced reopening of primary schools on January 24, schools in Pune district had remained shut for an additional week after the district administration and elected government functionaries decided to take a cautious stand.