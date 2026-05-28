School bus prices soar by 15-20% due to expensive fuel and urea in Pune

A press note shared by the association said, due to these factors, the transporters are reluctantly compelled to implement a fare hike.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneUpdated: May 28, 2026 10:05 PM IST
The association, representing 4,500 school transport vehicles plying in the city, made the announcement after a meeting of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad office bearers.The association, representing 4,500 school transport vehicles plying in the city, made the announcement after a meeting of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad office bearers. (Image generated using AI)
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School van and bus fees in Pune are likely to increase by 15 to 20 per cent due to the increase in fuel and urea prices, the Pune Bus and Car Owners Association said on Thursday. The association said that the increase in fees would be purely to cover the increase in price of fuel and urea, and not for any additional profit.

The association, representing 4,500 school transport vehicles plying in the city, made the announcement after a meeting of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad office bearers.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen by around Rs 7.5/L since May 15. In addition to diesel, newer BS6 (Bharat Stage 6) compliant vehicles require a Diesel exhaust fluid for emission control. This fluid contains urea, the supply of which has also been hit due to the conflict in West Asia after US-Israel attacks on Iran.

A press note shared by the association said, due to these factors, the transporters are reluctantly compelled to implement a fare hike.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices increased by Rs 3 each. Could more hikes be on the cards?

The association said, “The financial burden on vehicles transporting school students is set to increase significantly. The transporter’s expectation is simply to receive a corresponding increase in their fees, equivalent to the additional costs incurred due to the rise in diesel prices and other inflationary factors. Our objective is not to generate any additional profit, but merely to recover the exact amount of the increased operational costs…We earnestly request parents to extend their full cooperation in this matter and agree to this fare revision,”

Rajan Junavane, President of the association, told The Indian Express, “If schools are shut down, the livelihood of drivers and all people dependent on the industry will die. The same happened in COVID. People had to sell their vehicles and resort to selling vegetables. Maushis (female helpers), mechanics, around six to seven people are dependent on one vehicle. The government should not shut down schools and find some workaround like keeping schools open for three days.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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