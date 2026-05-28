School bus prices soar by 15-20% due to expensive fuel and urea in Pune

The association, representing 4,500 school transport vehicles plying in the city, made the announcement after a meeting of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad office bearers. (Image generated using AI)

School van and bus fees in Pune are likely to increase by 15 to 20 per cent due to the increase in fuel and urea prices, the Pune Bus and Car Owners Association said on Thursday. The association said that the increase in fees would be purely to cover the increase in price of fuel and urea, and not for any additional profit.

The association, representing 4,500 school transport vehicles plying in the city, made the announcement after a meeting of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad office bearers.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen by around Rs 7.5/L since May 15. In addition to diesel, newer BS6 (Bharat Stage 6) compliant vehicles require a Diesel exhaust fluid for emission control. This fluid contains urea, the supply of which has also been hit due to the conflict in West Asia after US-Israel attacks on Iran.