Monday, July 18, 2022

Pune: School bus driver arrested for raping 15-year-old girl

According to the police, the accused took the girl to a dilapidated building and raped her on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 18, 2022 1:24:14 pm
pune bus driverThe accused, a married man, and the victim knew each other well as she used to travel in the school bus, they said.

The Pune police have arrested a 35-year-old school bus driver for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl Saturday.

The police said the victim is a Class 10 student of a city school. The accused, a married man, and the victim knew each other well as she used to travel in the school bus, they said.

The police said the accused spoke to the girl over the phone when she had gone for private tuition Saturday. Later, she went to meet the driver who allegedly took her to a dilapidated building and raped her, they said.

A senior police officer confirmed that based on the girl’s complaint, an offence of rape was lodged against the accused on Sunday under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also invoked as the victim belongs to a backward community, the police said.

