Pune: SBI Karve Road branch vacated after fan in basement catches fire, no loss of property reported

Updated: August 17, 2022 3:10:01 pm
The premises of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Pune had to be vacated, after a fan in the basement locker room caught fire Wednesday morning. Fire Brigade personnel brought the fire under control using exhaust blowers, among others, sources said.
The fire was reported at the Karve Road branch of the SBI near Nal Stop in Pune. No loss of property in the locker room and elsewhere in the branch other than the fan that caught fire was reported in the incident. There were also no casualties.
Sources said the Pune Fire Brigade control room received a call around 11.30am that intense smoke was billowing out of the locker room located in the basement of the bank.
Fire Station Officer Rajesh Jagtap said, “Intense smoke was coming from the basement that houses lockers. Our firefighters used a braking apparatus to enter the basement. It was found that a fan installed in the locker room had caught fire. Firefighters controlled the fire and had to use exhaust blowers to clear the smoke because there was not enough ventilation. The operation took less than half an hour.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Pune: SBI Karve Road branch vacated after fan in basement catches fire, no loss of property reported
Hair care: Try these yoga asanas for healthy strands, improved texture, reduced hair fall
Don’t mislead people by saying more than what is official: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine
M K Stalin in Delhi Will take up power amendment Bill with PM Modi
CUET UG 2022: NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres on Wednesday after reports of technical problems
Kerala: Four arrested for Palakkad CPM leader’s murder
ICC Men’s FTP ’23-’27: India to play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs, 61 T20Is in next cycle, no series vs Pakistan
9,062 fresh Covid-19 cases in India
CCPA fines Flipkart for allowing sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform
Jahnvi Kapoor, not Ananya Panday was the first choice opposite Vijay Deverakonda: Liger director Puri Jagannadh
Bipasha Basu is loving her baby bump, Karan Singh Grover says ‘my baby in your belly’
Veteran artist Manu Parekh on the artwork that can help children discover Rabindranath Tagore anew