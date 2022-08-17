Pune: SBI Karve Road branch vacated after fan in basement catches fire, no loss of property reported

The premises of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Pune had to be vacated, after a fan in the basement locker room caught fire Wednesday morning. Fire Brigade personnel brought the fire under control using exhaust blowers, among others, sources said.

The fire was reported at the Karve Road branch of the SBI near Nal Stop in Pune. No loss of property in the locker room and elsewhere in the branch other than the fan that caught fire was reported in the incident. There were also no casualties.

Staff, customers at Karve Road bank vacate premises due to intense smoke after locker room fire. (Express Photo) Staff, customers at Karve Road bank vacate premises due to intense smoke after locker room fire. (Express Photo)

Sources said the Pune Fire Brigade control room received a call around 11.30am that intense smoke was billowing out of the locker room located in the basement of the bank.

Fire Station Officer Rajesh Jagtap said, “Intense smoke was coming from the basement that houses lockers. Our firefighters used a braking apparatus to enter the basement. It was found that a fan installed in the locker room had caught fire. Firefighters controlled the fire and had to use exhaust blowers to clear the smoke because there was not enough ventilation. The operation took less than half an hour.”