Pune-Satara highway: Two days after Gadkari announced end of toll collection, NHAI says it will continue

Two days after Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that toll collection on the Pune-Satara highway has been “terminated”, the National Highway Authority of India said the toll collection will continue and that it will take over the task.

Gadkari had made the announcement in Pune on Friday. “We have terminated the toll collection on Pune-Satara highway,” he said, adding that his ministry has planned a new Green Pune-Bengaluru highway via Belgaum and the state government should consider expanding the city along that road.

When asked about the matter, the minister’s personal secretary Sanket Bhondve said, “The minister did say that the toll on Pune-Satara highway will be scrapped, but it will not be done in the immediate future. As of now, the toll will continue.”

NHAI Project Director Suhas Chitnis said the toll collection will not be stopped, but NHAI will take over the job from Reliance Infra. “NHAI will take over the toll collection for some time. During this period, we will complete maintenance and related works on the highway. We plan to spend Rs 50 crore for this purpose. After the work is completed, the road will be handed over to Reliance Infra as per the contract signed with them,” Chitnis said.

The highway authority is likely to appoint its staff for the toll collection. Officials said there will be no revision of toll rates. “A policy decision in this regard will be taken soon,” he said.

Reliance Infra looks after the 140-km stretch of the Pune-Satara highway or the Pune-Bengaluru highway from Dehu Road in Pune district to Shendre in Satara district.

Shiv Sena MLC and Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, who was present at Friday’s function, refused to comment on the minister’s statement.