Cops bust gang issuing fake toll receipts at toll posts on Pune-Satara highway

The local crime branch (LCB) of the Pune rural police Thursday arrested nine persons for allegedly giving fake toll receipts to vehicle drivers at the Khed Shivapur and Anewadi toll posts on the Pune-Satara highway.

Those arrested have been identified as Sudesh Gangawane (25), Akshay Sanans (22) of Satara, Shubham Dolare (10), Sai Sutar (25), Hemant Bhate, Dada Dalvi, Satosh Margaje, Sanket Gaikwad (23), Ajay Chavan(19) from Pune.

A press release issued by the Pune rural police stated they received an online complaint about the alleged illegal activities at the Khed Shivapur and Anewadi toll posts. It mentioned that some persons at the toll posts were issuing fake toll receipts and also taking less money than the actual toll charges from drivers.

Abhinav Deshmukh, SP of Pune rural police has ordered a probe into this matter. A LCB team led by senior police inspector Padmakar Ghanwat raided the toll posts and arrested nine persons at the spot.

Police recovered 30 fake toll receipts and cash of Rs 32,070 from them. Cops also recovered cell phones and equipment including two computers and two printers used for preparing the fake receipts from their possession.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Rajgad police station in this case under sections 420, 467, 468, 47 of the Indian Penal Code.

