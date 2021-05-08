Pune: Satara cop’s mother murdered, money stolen from her residence

Police said they are probing various angles and have details of a suspect for questioning.

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered near a market on NDA Road on Saturday morning. The murderer also stole Rs 65,000 from her residence in Ram Nagar in Warje Malwadi, said police.

The woman, Shahbai Arun Shelar, is the mother of Vitthal Shelar (42), an officer with Satara Police.

Police said Shahbai used to run a scrap business. Her body was found at around 5 am on Saturday in a tin shed behind the vegetable market on NDA Road in Warje.

Initial investigation has revealed that the assailant fatally hit Shahbai on the head with an iron pipe. Then he took her house keys and stole Rs 65,000 from her residence.

