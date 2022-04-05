Pune Health Matters: Voice-speech diagnostic and rehab clinic at Sassoon Hospital

In a first across state-run hospitals, a ‘voice-speech diagnostic and rehab clinic’ will be installed at the ENT department of the Sassoon Hospital in Pune on April 7. Dr Vinayak Kale, B J Medical College and Sassoon general hospital dean, said: “This clinic has been installed with a fund of Rs 70 lakh donated by Rotary Club of Pune Katraj and other social organisations. This kind of facility will be available for the very first time in a government hospital. Citizens from economically weaker sections will be benefited from this facility. Persons having problems like stammering, problems related to voice – for instance, artists, singers, teachers and children facing problems in speech, can get treated at this clinic. This clinic has highly sophisticated equipment with the help of which a very early stage diagnosis of larynx cancer is possible. Rehabilitation by speech therapy, surgery and other treatments are made available here.”

The clinic has been installed under the ‘Rotary Saksham 2.0’ programme as a part of a global grant project. Rotary district governor Pankaj Shah will be the chief guest along with special guest Hemant Makwana – managing director, Taikisha Engineering India, and others.

Book on Dr Ketan Khurjekar released

A book written by Abhay Inamdar on the life of late Dr Ketan Khurjekar was released at the Sancheti Hospital. The book in Marathi is titled ‘Kanakanane’ and published by Continental publications.

Satara MP Shrinivas Patil said: “Ketan Khurjekar was a different doctor. Patients used to feel better just by meeting him. He was both skilful and humble.”

Dr K H Sancheti, founder of Sancheti Hospital, said: “Ketan Khurjekar was a very cultured human being. The book explains different incidents that unfolded in his life. All these are going to inspire many young and future medical professionals. This is going to be an informative guide for not only future medical professionals but also present-day medical practitioners. We can even include it in the syllabus.”

Dr Parag Sancheti, managing trustee of Sancheti Hospital, said: “Dr Khurjekar was always full of confidence and dedicated to his work. Even the most challenging surgery was performed with ease. He always used to insist that no patient should go without treatment for any reason. At many times, he used to go even beyond his medical duties to help patients.”

Director of Continental publications, Amruta Kulkarni, said: “The discussion about such a book had started around six to seven years ago when Inamdar and Khurjekar used to have long discussions about the book at Continental’s office. The deep respect for the medical profession is the inspiration for such a book.”