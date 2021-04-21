Pune: Sassoon hospital to step up Covid bed strength to 700, 66 doctors to be urgently recruited

Sassoon hospital has recorded 2,885 Covid deaths and, according to authorities, 523 were brought dead to the tertiary care hospital.

THE STATE-RUN Sassoon General Hospital will step up its bed strength for Covid-19 patients to 700 in another week’s time. A total of 66 doctors will also be recruited on an urgent basis, Director of Medical Education and Research Dr T P Lahane told The Indian Express.

To date, 27,797 suspected Covid-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital since March last year, of which 7,805 tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have been treated. Sassoon hospital has recorded 2,885 Covid deaths and, according to authorities, 523 were brought dead to the tertiary care hospital. On April 19, out 42 deaths recorded at the hospital, 14 were brought dead.

With 525 beds occupied in the super specialty building, Sassoon hospital authorities said an additional 175 beds will be made ready in two different buildings on the premises. Considering the increasing number of Covid patients, Dr Lahane said that they had agreed to recruit 66 doctors on an urgent basis. “Nine doctors have already been appointed,” Dr Lahane said.

S Chockalingam, Settlement Commissioner and Administrator of Sassoon General Hospital, told The Indian Express that they had a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Dr Lahane, Sassoon hospital Dean Dr Murlidhar Tambe and others over the need to step up bed strength and also to discuss demands made by resident doctors who had gone on strike.

Dr Tambe said they had already issued an advertisement and have decided to recruit doctors with MBBS degrees. According to Sassoon authorities, there are 120 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, while non-Covid work has not stopped. Doctors at the hospital said daily OPDs were also functional and, to reduce the load, medicines were prescribed for over a fortnight.

Dr Vijay Yadav, president of the Pune unit of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, said they had resumed work after a day’s strike.

Pune ZP waives restrictions, allows doctors from other states to work

To deal with staff crisis in Pune rural areas and ensure that there are adequate number of healthcare personnel across 172 hospitals and Covid care centres, authorities at Pune Zilla Parishad have waived restrictions and allowed doctors from across states to work in rural parts of Pune. “Most doctors are registered with their medical councils and apply for work positions in their own respective states. At the application stage, however, we have waived this restriction. An advertisement was issued and, in the last 10 days, 58 MBBS doctors have been recruited. There is a need for 100 doctors and 30 MD (medicine) physicians. We have received more than 106 applications from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Puducherry and others,” said Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune ZP.

In a unique initiative, 16,000 employees have contributed one day’s salary and raised a corpus fund of Rs 1.97 crore. Of this, the base salary for an MD physician of Rs 75,000 and Rs 60,000 for an MBBS doctor will be given from National Health Mission while a contributory amount will be from Pune ZP’s corpus fund.

Prasad has appealed to doctors preparing for competitive exams and requested them to join and serve in rural parts of Pune.