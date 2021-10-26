Pune: Sassoon hospital gets paediatric and neonatal ICU dedicated to Covid-19

A paediatric and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dedicated to Covid-19 cases was inaugurated at the 11-storey building of BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital recently.

There would be ten ICU beds for paediatric Covid-19 patients, 23 in the high dependency units and five neonatal warmers with ventilators in the NICU. A 120-bed facility has been envisaged.

Anticipating that children would be most affected during the next wave of Covid-19, BJMC and Sassoon authorities received a donation from Credit Suisse through Give India Foundation and Concern India Foundation to procure ventilators, multipara monitors, radiant warmers, syringe pumps and other essential equipment, and their consumables worth Rs 2.5 crore.

Dr Aarti Kinikar, professor and head of department of paediatrics, BJ Government Medical College, gave a small presentation on the present status of Covid-19 among children. Since April 2020, more than 1,000 critically ill children suspected of Covid have been referred to the paediatric department. A total of 205 children tested positive for Covid-19 and seven succumbed to the infection.

“The new set-up was prepared ahead of another anticipated Covid wave specially for newborns. This is intended for children up to 12 years and who are Covid positive. However, once the Covid cases come down, the entire seventh floor of the multi-storeyed building would be for paediatric patients,” Dr Kinikar said.

For non-Covid patients, there are 59 NICU beds, 15 in the non-Covid paediatric ICU and another 50 in the non-Covid paediatric ward.

Dean Dr Vinayak Kale was also present on the occasion.