Pune: Sassoon Hospital gets ICMR nod for plasma therapy

Sassoon General Hospital Pune. (File) Sassoon General Hospital Pune. (File)

Sassoon General Hospital authorities have received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research to undertake convalescent plasma therapy, sources said.

The district administration had procured a plasma separator two weeks ago and had urged the central government to approve their proposal for a clinical trial using plasma treatment for coronavirus patients.

Of the 103 deaths, a total of 68 took place at Sassoon Hospital. When contacted, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that several approvals had been obtained and as per the protocol, a clinical trial will be undertaken.

According to sources, a list of donors will be sought from the civic body of coronavirus patients who have recovered and are willing to donate plasma, which will then be tested by the National Institute of Virology for antibodies against the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd