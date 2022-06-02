Pune: Sassoon hospital employee booked for issuing fake disability certificate

The Pune police on Monday booked a Sassoon hospital employee for allegedly issuing a fake disability certificate to a person, based on a complaint from the hospital authorities.

The police said that the accused worked as a data operator at a hospital department which issues disability certificates after collecting essential documents from applicants.

Hospital authorities found he had issued a fake disability certificate to a person named Sang Singh and the police suspect that he had accepted money from this person.

The police booked the suspect under sections 417, 465, 466, 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).