Pune: Sassoon gets Rs 12.44 crore to augment Covid-19 testing capacity

Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar held a review meeting on Covid-19 Friday and directed the local administration to ensure that coronavirus test results should be obtained within 24 hours. To that end, the state government has allocated Rs 12.44 crore to increase the Covid-19 testing capacity of Sassoon General Hospital, he added.

“A fund of Rs 8.90 crore has been approved for procuring swab tests and Rs 3.53 crore for other equipment required to conduct Covid-19 tests. Apart from this, Rs 7.15 crore is being allocated for other essential machinery and equipment for Sassoon Hospital. This will help keep the labs up to date. Funds have also been provided for hiring more nurses and support staff,” Pawar said.

“We have manged to sort out the delays (in getting test results) with Sassoon General Hospital. There was some issued with NIV and private hospitals and efforts are being taken to ensure that the results can be obtained within 24 hours,” said Ram.

Meanwhile, Pawar also chaired a meeting concerning the rehabilitation of families displaced due to construction of Koyna dam.

“The state government is optimistic about resolving the issue. The administration should compile the list of eligible beneficiaries. For this, help should be taken from various departments that are linked to dam and tiger reserve projects. It will be seen if it is possible that the displaced families can be allotted land in Sangli and Solapur districts. Other pending demands by the displaced families towards the energy department will also be looked into,” said Pawar.

