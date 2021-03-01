Pune: Sassoon General Hospital briefly halts vaccination process due to trouble with new CoWin 2.0 app

Covid vaccine 'COVAXIN' manufactured by Bharat Biotech stored at the Cold Chain Point (CCP) at District General Hospital in Aundh (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

Pune’s B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital faced technical glitches on Monday and several walk-in beneficiaries who had registered on the new CoWin app to take the vaccine shot were kept waiting. Officials said that the updated digital platform CoWin 2.0 was not able to verify the age of the beneficiaries in the age group 60 years and 45 years with comorbidities. This led to a brief halting of the process on Monday.

Sassoon authorities told The Indian Express that the new CoWin 2.0 digital platform has been launched and they were working on it. “The CoWin portal is new and shifted from the old app and previously we could verify see the Aadhar card and now there is a biometric system which captures the photo identity card. We were not aware of these changes and hence we did not have these logistics to upload into the system,” Sassoon authorities said. The process later began at 2.30 pm at Sassoon general hospital following resolution of the issues.

Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon general hospital Dr. Murlidhar Tambe and others visited the site as several beneficiaries were told to wait. “Earlier the identification documents of the beneficiaries were uploaded in the system as the health care workers and front line workers were registered in the earlier CoWin app. Now with the vaccinations being open for the general public, we have to be more vigilant, click their picture on the portal and photo identity card and resume the process,” authorities said.

Doctors who were manning the center said hardware problems had prevented the process from starting. Doctors at Sassoon hospital said they do not have the process to verify the identity of people who had registered or walked in for the vaccine.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Anagha Salukhe had accompanied her 85-year-old father from Padmavati but was disappointed at the chaos. “Right from the registration process, there was lots of mismanagement and issues. We are being sent back as they said they are not able to get the verification process done on their system. It’s a crying shame, ” she said.

However, the process was rolled out at the district hospital at Aundh.

At KEM Hospital authorities werer unable to give the first dose to the front line workers owing to the “system issues”. “The system is down. We have had to turn away close to 50 people!” Officials with the KEM hospital said.