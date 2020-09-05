Fire in Pune hospital OT, short circuit suspected

Three fire tenders of the Pune Cantonment Board brigade rushed to the spot after the blaze erupted at around 11 am.

A fire broke out at the Operation Theatre (OT) of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital due to a suspected short-circuit, in Pune on Saturday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

The Covid ICU ward in the hospital also remain unaffected, officials said.

Three fire tenders of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) brigade rushed to the spot after the blaze erupted at around 11 am.

Prakash Hasabe, PCB fire brigade chief said, “The fire was reported at the hospital at around 11.15 am. Three fire tenders were pressed into action. The firemen brought the situation under control within 15 minutes after reaching the place.”

“Nobody was injured in the incident. There was no operation going on at the OT when the fire broke out. Four air conditioners and some furniture inside the OT got damaged. Prima-facie, we suspect that an electric short circuit is the cause behind the fire,” he added.

Last month, a ten-bedded Covid ICU for critical patients began operations in the hospital.

A PCB official said the Covid ICU facility is located in another building. “Short circuit or a boiler burst could be the reason behind fire,” he said.

