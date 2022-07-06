Maharashtra: Pick-up truck loses control, hits 17 Warkaris in Sangli district

As many as 17 warkaris on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage were injured after being hit by a pick-up truck near Kavathe Mahankal in Sangli district Tuesday evening.

As per Sangli district police, a group of Warkaris — devotees of the Warkari sect — from the Shahuwadi area of Kolhapur district was on its way to Pandharpur. While the Warkaris were walking in a procession, a vehicle carrying their belongings and ration was moving behind them. Station Duty Officer from Kavathe Mahankal police station said, “The preliminary probe suggests that a pick-up truck first hit the vehicle accompanying the Warkaris and then lost control and hit the Warkaris before turning turtle.”

The accident took place at Kerewadi Phata near Kavathe Mahankal on National Highway 166 which connects Ratnagiri to Nagpur.

The injured were rushed to the Rural Hospital in Kavathe Mahankal and the Civil Hospital in Miraj. As on Tuesday night, 17 persons, including men and women, were receiving treatment. On Wednesday, some of them were discharged from the hospital. As many as four of the injured have sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was detained by the police later in the night and an offence was registered against him.

Earlier, on June 19, one Warkari was killed and 29 others sustained injuries after the tractor trailer carrying a group of Warkaris was hit by a tempo truck on the Pune Satara Highway. The accident had taken place around 4 am at Shirwal in the Khandala taluka of Satara district. A group of Warkaris from Bhadole and Lahote villages in Kolhapur district were on their way to Alandi for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession.

On June 20, another Warkari was killed and two others were injured after being run over by a container truck in Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad when a group of Warkaris were on their way to the temple town Dehu for a Palkhi procession.

The Palkhis or the processions of the Warkaris with palanquins carrying the padukas or revered symbolic footwear of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj have started on June 20 and June 21, respectively, from the temple towns of Dehu and Alandi and are slated to reach Pandharpur on July 10. The processions take three weeks to reach Pandharpur.

A large number of Warkaris from across Maharashtra join these Palkhis on the way and undertake their independent journeys to reach Pandharpaur for Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on July 10 this year.