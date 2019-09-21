Pune: Sandeep Bishnoi appointed Pimpri Chinchwad police chief

IPS officer Sandeep Bishnoi is the new commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. The state Home department passed an order in this regard on Friday.

Advertising

Outgoing Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner R K Padmanabhan has been transferred and he is about to retire next month. No order has been issued yet on Padmanabhan’s next post. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate was started on August 15 last year and Padmanabhan was the first chief of the police force.

Bishnoi, who was earlier the Controller of Maharashtra government’s Legal Metrology Department, will take charge as the second commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Bishnoi joined the police force as an IPS officer in August 1990. Since then, he has worked in various departments of Maharashtra Police.