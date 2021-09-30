Pune: Sandalwood trees stolen from SRPF Group 2 premises

Four sandalwood trees were chopped and stolen from the premises of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 2 in Wanwadi.

SRPF personnel Bhushan Desai (45) lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Wanwadi police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, four sandalwood trees of about 20 to 25 feet length and 20 centimeter diameter were found to be stolen from SRPF Group 2 premises. Inquiry revealed that the sandalwood theft took place on the intervening night of September 11 and September 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two sandalwood trees were similarly stolen from the premises of the Armed Forces Medical Stores Depot on the Dr. Coyaji Road, also located in the jurisdiction of Wanwadi police station on the intervening night of September 26 and September 27, 2021.