Pune: Sandalwood trees stolen from NCL Colony

Ten sandalwood trees were stolen from the premises of the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) Colony on Pashan Road in Pune last week.

NCL’s senior security officer Parag Chitanvis, 53, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Chaturshringi police station on Wednesday.

According to the police, unidentified persons chopped down and made away with ten sandalwood trees in the early hours of August 21. Also, around the same time, a sandalwood tree was also stolen from a spot near the house of one Rajiv Phadtare in the area.

After knowing about the theft, NCL officials informed the police and lodged a police complaint. Police have booked the unidentified thieves under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.